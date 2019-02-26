Running for Police

A ten year old Winter Springs boy was honored by the Governor and Cabinet Tuesday for his efforts supporting police officers.

Zechariah Cartledge has vowed to run a mile for every police officer who dies in the line of duty.

He is the first recipient of the Attorney Generals “Back the Blue Award.”

So far he has run 26 miles this year and has invited Attorney General Ashley Moody to run with him.

“I wanted to do this because I just love what police officers do,” said Cartledge. “They sacrifice their lives protecting people they don’t even know, and the bravery they have is beyond level and lots of people could not do what they do, so this is the least I can do because they giveback so much to us and the community.”

“And I just told him I’m going to run with him one of these days and he told me I’m not allowed to run in this outfit,” said Moody.

Zechariah says he’s considering being a police officer, but doesn’t know if he’s brave enough to risk his life for people he doesn’t know.

He’s set his sights on being either a professional soccer player or an olympic runner.