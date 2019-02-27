Bill to Legalize Recreational Pot Filed in the State House

Florida would become the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana if a newly filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session becomes law.

The legislation sponsored by a freshman State Representative would allow adults over 21 to have two and a half ounces of marijuana, tax it at $50 an ounce, and allow individuals to grow up to six plants.

The bill, sponsored by a freshman State Representative faces an uphill battle.

Lawmakers are grappling with allowing smokable medical marijuana, which House Speaker Jose Oliva called a back door attempt at legalization.

“The discussion that is being had now by some people, basically, we want recreational marijuana,” said Oliva. “We want to call it medicine because if we call it medicine, then we have some cover.”

But the effort for full legalization is gaining steam.

A gallup poll late last year found that a majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents all favored legalization. T

That’s the first time that’s happened.

Bungled attempts at medical marijuana in other states have lead to legalization.

Senate President Bill Galvano says it’s possible that’s the direction Florida is headed in as well.

“I think there are many of us who believe that, what we are going through now in the amendments and the implementation are just steps towards that ultimate goal,” said Galvano.

One obstacle is Governor Ron DeSantis.

“My thing is that I don’t think it’s good for teenagers and young people to be doing,” said DeSantis.

Advocates say it is only a matter of time.

“If we really want to keep it our of the hands of children, we certainly don’t do that when the only access anyone has is through the black market,” said Jodi James with the Florida Cannabis Action Network.

During the Gubernatorial campaign, Democrat Andrew Gillum argued legal marijuana could raise $1 billion a year for schools.

Of the ten states which have legalized marijuana, only Vermont did so through its state legislature.

The other nine were all by referendum.