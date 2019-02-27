Welcome to

Choir Honors Black History Month at State Capitol

February 27th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

The Choir from a Tallahassee High School spent Wednesday morning at the Historic State Capitol.

The group performed songs traditionally sung by African Americans as its contribution to Black History month.

Museum Director Tiffany Baker said it was a way to honor the contribution African Americans made to the state.

“Well, Black History Month is an important nation wide recognition of the contributions of African Americans to American History, and this is just one way for us to recognize that national month and participate,” said Baker. “And when we’re presented with such a great program that’s basically plug and play for us, we couldn’t say no.”

The choir has previously performed at the Historic Capitol for holiday events.

