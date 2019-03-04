Researching Why Thwarted Men Kill

The investigation into a November shooting that killed two at a Tallahassee Yoga studio found the shooter had an intense hatred of women.

Now that father of one victim is partnering with Florida State University on groundbreaking research into the hate and violence resulting from some men who who feel sidelined by the opposite sex.

Investigators found the Yoga studio shooter had a long history of inappropriate behaviour with women.

It including posting songs about violence and hatred. He was also involved in dark chats with others who call themselves incels…short for involuntary celibate.

“They feel like they have been unfairly deprived with intimacy with women,” said Dr. James Clark, Dean of FSU’s College of Social Work. “And that their only recourse is to strike back at women.”

Jeff Binkley is the father of Maura, one of two who died in the shooting.

“This will support positive solutions,” said Binkley.

Through a foundation called Maura’s Voice, Flordia State University will oversee research into men like the one who pulled the trigger last November.

“Ideas before Ideology. Research before rhetoric. Policy before politics,” said Binkley.

Researching what lead to her death and preventing violence to others is exactly what Maura Binkley would have wanted according to her best friend Audrey Benson.

“Maura wanted to do good. She wanted pursue policy,” said Benson.

Maura Binkley marched with Parkland Students a year ago, but her father says this isn’t just about guns.

“The primary focus as stated is addressing these root causes of hatred. Helping identify dangerous individuals,” said Binkley.

Monday would have been Maura Binkley’s 22nd birthday.

One goal of the research is to learn how men who hate women move from hatred into believing violence against women is the only way to get retribution for their perceived slights.