Bill Aims to Reduce Maternal Mortality Rates

Each year in the United States, seven hundred women die during childbirth, 55% of which are preventable. It is the highest rate of mortality among all developed nations.

To address the issue, Democratic lawmakers are touting new Legislation that would require the state Department of Health to establish a Maternal Mortality Prevention Task Force.

The goal of the task force would be to research what can be done to prevent mothers from dying during child birth and come up with recommendations.

“Folks this is not only a women’s issue, health issue, but it’s also a human rights issue,” said House Sponsor Rep. Kamia Brown. “Now let us ensure that Florida leads by example to do everything possible to protect American mothers at every stage of their pregnancy so that they too are able to go home to raise their children.”

Lawmakers also want the Taskforce to investigate why maternal mortality rates are higher among minority women.

Statistics show black women are three to four times more likely to die while giving birth than white women.