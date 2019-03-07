Bill Would Require Schools to Offer Bible Courses

School Districts would be required to offer classes on the Old and New Testament under legislation that is starting to move at the state Capitol.

The committee approval came over questions of the bills constitutionality.

State Representative Kim Daniels, a former preacher, is the sponsor of the legislation.

“The bible is the best selling book of all time,” said Daniels. “And this is simply a literacy course. Religion will not be pushed down their throat, they will be treated fairly.”

The legislation has the backing of the Cristian Family Coalition.

“You could be a non believers and take this course out of curiosity because you want to expand your mind,” said Coalition Founder Anthony Verdugo.

However, Democrats on the committee worried the bill won’t live up to its promise to be objective.

“I don’t know how you can have religious neutrality if you curriculum is just focused on one holy book,” said Representative Anna Eskamani.

There are also concerns about lawsuits.

“I think there’s a suit and it’s my duty as an elected official to uphold our constitution, and if I have constitutional questions about a bill, I have to vote against it,” said Representative Jennifer Webb.

The sponsor brushes aside concerns about constitutionality, saying a Kentucky law has been in place two years, and never been challenged.

“And People will be able to learn from the Greek and Hebrew on how it has affected our culture, on the history,” said Daniels.

Current law already allows schools to offer religion classes as long they don’t preach.

This bill would make the offering of the classes mandatory, but but no student would be forced to take it.

There are also concerns about the cost to local districts for the course, but key lawmakers say those costs will be covered in the state budget.