International Women’s Day Celebrated at State Capitol

Dozens of women were at the State Capitol today to celebrate International Women’s Day and bring awareness to the issues facing women here in the Sunshine State.

They spoke against legislation aimed at restricting abortion access and a bill that would ban sanctuary cities in the state.

They also highlighted the need for affordable housing, equal pay and access to healthcare for women.

“We can fight harder if our voices aren’t being heard and the women that I stand next to today are proof that we can also run for office when we are not happy with what Tallahassee is bringing home to us,” said Representative Cindy Polo.

Currently in Florida 30% of the Legislature is made up of women. Advocates say it’s a sign of progress, but also a sign there’s more work to be done.