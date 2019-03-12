Lawmakers Aim to Reduce Sewage Pollution

More than two billion gallons of raw sewage has spilled into Florida waterways over the last ten years.

Fed up, state lawmakers have a bill that would require cities to spend two dollars for every gallon spill on repairs.

Sponsor State Senator Joe Gruters says the current system is insane and has helped increase the risk of red tide.

“Red tide It’s been proven that man made pollution contributes to the intensification of Red tide. And the cause is all of us. Everybody who lives in Florida is part of the cause, but you can’t overlook and ignore when billions of gallons of raw sewage is dumped into our waterways on a consistent basis,” said Gruters.

Sponsors say most county commissions would rather spend money on parks or other projects because fixing sewer leaks doesn’t get them a photo op.