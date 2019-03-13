Is Attempted Murder Considered Murder?

Amendment 4 automatically restored voting rights to felons who have completed their sentence, unless they’d been convicted of a sex crime or murder.

As lawmakers start defining what exact crimes are covered by those categories, St Petersburg State Senator Jeff Brandes has said he wants include attempted murder.

While not included in the amendment’s language, Brandes says it all comes down to intent.

“I challenge somebody to come before our committee and explain to me how somebody could beat a child to the point that they are almost dead and were changed and convicted of attempted murder, a child, and we should be running to restore their rights back,” said Brandes.

Those excluded from automatic restoration under Amendment 4 can still petition the Board of Executive Clemency for their civil rights back.