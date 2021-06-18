Florida’s unemployment rate rose slightly in May to 4.9 percent, up a tenth of a percent from April.

The total labor force now sits at 10.3 million with a total of 503,000 Floridians counted as unemployed, an increase of 15,000 over April.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity economist Adrienne Johnston said the unemployment rate will likely continue to increase in the near future as more Floridians return to the labor force and begin searching for work.

“We are certainly seeing strong growth and it continues to get stronger every month. So I think that that’s a positive sign and there’s nothing that’s pointing to that slowing any time soon,” said Johnston.

The state added 35,800 private sector jobs in May, with largest gains seen in the information and leisure and hospitality sectors.