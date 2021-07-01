The condo collapse in South Florida has highlighted varying inspection regulations across the state.

Miami-Dade requires a 40-year inspection, but most counties do not.

Now a leading condo law firm is calling for the state to pre-empt local regulations to the state.

Attorney Pete Sachs argued without swift action from the state, sales could plummet.

“People that live in the high-rise buildings are concerned right now about their own safety. People who are thinking of buying a condominium are going to think twice, three times or more before buying in a high-rise building. If we don’t take action, we can affect a very important industry in this state,” said Sachs.

There are an estimated four million condos in Florida.