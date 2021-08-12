Now that the Department of Interior has allowed the gaming compact between the state and Seminole Tribe to go into effect, opponents of the increased gaming being given to the tribe are readying a suit to stop it.

The Seminole gaming Pact was signed in April, approved by lawmakers in May and allowed to go into effect by the Department of the Interior when the 45-day review period expired without a comment.

“We plan to do what it takes to make sure this is in front of the courts, both at the federal level and the state level,” said John Sowinski with No Casinos Inc.

No Casinos Inc. is now readying a law suit to stop the compact.

“The compact that’s been approved violates at least three federal laws. The Indian gaming Regulatory Act, the online gaming act, as well as the Federal Wire Act,” said Sowinski.

The compact allows sports betting starting October 15th, as well as craps and roulette, none of which are currently legal in Florida.

Because of that, No Casinos believes that only voters can approve of more gaming.

“Amendment 3 is under assault. An amendment that seventy two percent of the people of Florida voted for is being ignored,” said Sowinski.

But the Governor and Tribe are hanging their hopes on Section C of the amendment passed by voters in 2018 .

“And I think it satisfies Amendment 3,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in April.

But No Casino’s disagrees.

“And the Legislature does not have the authority to duly authorize within our state sports betting, roulette, craps, any other form of casino gambling unless the voters of Florida approve it,” said Sowinski.

Florida voters have turned down casino gambling in 1978, 86 and 94.

They only narrowly approved slot machines in 2004, but only for south Florida.

No Casino’s contends the Indian Regulatory Gaming Act only allows gaming already legal in a state to take place on tribal lands.

A judge is likely to have the final say.