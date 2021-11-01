Visitors to the State Capitol got a free piece of pizza as part of a political statement Monday.

Represent US, a grassroots organization calling on lawmakers, was making the point that during this year’s redrawing of political maps, lawmakers shouldn’t be allowed to pick who they represent, just as Represent Us was giving free pizza to the customers it was choosing.

“Pizza places shouldn’t hand pick their customers any more than politicians shouldn’t and pick their own voters. So this is a public education campaign to educate voters across the country about the redistricting process that happening right now. It’s a once-in-ten year process. And talking about the threat gerrymandering poses to our democracy,” said Joe Kabourek with Represent US.

Represent US argued the best thing voters can do is require lawmakers to be transparent about how and why maps are drawn in particular ways.