Omicron Variant Could Test New Mask and Vaccine Mandate Bans

November 29th, 2021 by Mike Vasilinda

The co leader of the House Democrats in the state Capitol today said new legislation passed in the special session, eliminating vaccine and mask mandates could slow the state response to the new Omicron strain of Covid. But as the same time, Rep. Evan Jenne cautioned the impact of the new strain is unknown here in Florida

“One of the things it will do is give us concrete shows  moving forward when it comes to public health emergencies.  So, unfortunately I believe it will have a bit of a detrimental effect, but look, lets not jump to conclusions here” says Jenne.  

The majority of Democrats voted against ending mask and vaccine mandates. The legislation was signed by the Governor the day after the special session ended.

