The brother of a woman who died with her husband in the Surfside Condo collapse in June was at the state Capitol Tuesday arguing against a bill he believes will cost lives.

The legislation would reduce the amount of time someone has to discover and sue a contractor for construction defects, such as not following the building code, from ten years to just four.

Martin Langesfeld knows the bill won’t bring his sister back, but it could save others.

“Developers need to be held accountable for what happens. The opposite is happening. The negligence will continue to go forward and this is why so many innocent people died. Lowering the years to four years is unheard of. You do not see building defects until five, ten years. We saw it in Surfside 40 years. Sometimes you never see the defects,” said Langesfeld.

Even Republicans who voted for the legislation said it needs more work before they can vote for it again.

The sponsor promised changes before the next committee stop.