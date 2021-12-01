Legislation filed at the State Capitol would increase the amount of training doctors would be required to have each year to prescribe medical marijuana, double the amount of time a patient card is valid from one to two years, regulate an intoxicating CBD strain not currently illegal and set rules for testing of crops.

Sponsor Representative Andrew Learned argues patients win if the bill passes.

“Under the bill there is significant cost savings to patients, including two-year medical marijuana license cards, an eight month doctor appointment that will cut the cost of participation in the medical marijuana program by over 60 percent,” said Learned.

The bill also prohibits doctors from having an ownership in marijuana testing facilities.