FSU’s new President made one of his first major public addresses since taking the job to the Economic Club of Florida Wednesday.

McCullough described FSU’s rise from a public university ranking among the top 40 in the nation to number 19 in recent years as ‘meteoric’ and made a commitment to continue the momentum.

He said he plans to do it by doubling the university’s investment in research, hiring more faculty and building an entrepreneurial culture at the university.

“50 percent of the engineering graduates at Harvard University started a company as their first job. 50 percent. These students want to start companies. The hope that comes with that is so powerful that we just need to get out of the students’ way and provide opportunities for them to do that,” said McCullough.

McCullough suggested the university should pursue IT and government technology programs, saying he sees potential for the careers as likely candidates for start up companies in the state.