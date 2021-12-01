As the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a contentious Mississippi abortion law bans abortions after 15 weeks, Florida lawmakers are responding by filing a bill turning another contentious abortion law upside down.

It’s operates in a similar way to Texas’ controversial abortion law, which allows citizens to sue others if they provide or help facilitate an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Sponsor Ben Diamond said his legislation would allow anyone who has had their right to privacy interfered with to sue for damages.

“All people have the right to have children, the right not to have children, and the right to raise their children in a safe an healthy environment. Floridians should have the right to make these choices privately, without the interference of politicians, and certainly without the interference of their neighbors, their coworkers or some person they’ve never met,” said Diamond.

Florida has a unique right of privacy clause in the state constitution that is stronger than protections in the US Constitution.

So even if the nation’s high court overturns Roe v Wade, its impact on the state could be minimal.