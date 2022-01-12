About two dozen people representing the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice took to the steps of the old Capitol this afternoon to protest the filing of a bill that would shorten the time a woman could legally obtain an abortion from twenty-four to fifteen weeks. Bills were filed Tuesday, the last day for legislators to file bills. Democrat Representative Felicia Robinson pointed out the legislation does not make an exception for rape or incest.

“Imagine being a rape victim and finding out you are pregnant with the attackers child. You do not want to carry the pregnancy to term, but you have no options.So you are forced to have a child conceived through violence and violation” says Robinson.

If the bills are approved, organizers of today’s event say the closest place someone get get an abortion after fifteen weeks would be North Carolina, where there is a 72 hour waiting period before an abortion can be preformed.