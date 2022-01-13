Welcome to

Parkland Inspired Mental Health Legislation

January 13th, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda

Legislation providing expanded mental health services to not just school students but their families as well cleared a House sub-committee after near tearful testimony from the father of Gina Montalto, who died in the massacre. Afterwards her father Tony Montalto, said he and other families will continue trying to make schools and society safer.

“We believe that Gina would have gone out there and changed the world, so we need to make sure that she still does. She was a very helpful kid and this is her way of helping others.  Myself and all the spouses involved with parkland try every Day to honor the loss of our loved ones by making sure no other family has to suffer again.“

Sponsor Christine Hunschofsky (D-Broward County) made clear the legislation is also for families.

“And this bill is not just for the mental health of the students and the care they’re receiving, but for the care the people in their household are receiving, and making sure its available to them” said Rep. Hunschofsky.

The legislation has three more committee stops before heading to the full House.

