The state knows little about who is a guardian taking care of elderly wards in the state, but Senate Bill 1710, which cleared its first Senate committee unanimously today will fix that. The legislation requires Clerks of Court to submit data annually. Doug Franks, who fought for four years to free his mother from a guardian in a two million dollar legal fight says it is unconscionable the state hasn’t already got the data.

“We’ll know what percentage and generate some ideas about abuse so that we can go and tell the Senate and the House how many people one guardian has. If he has twenty-five or thirty clients. Can he, really one person operate that many wards? And we don’t think they can. There is no limit right now that I know of that limits the wards” says Franks.

Franks mother died just two weeks after she was freed from her guardianship. Doug says she was eating ice cream at the time and called it the happiest time spent with his mother. He blames corrupt guardians motivated by money for guardian abuse.