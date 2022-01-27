Former Governor Charlie Crist returned to the Capitol this morning in his quest to regain the job. He was there to announce he wants to require insurance companies that write auto insurance to also be required to sell homeowners. Crist says it will lower rates for homeowners, who pay the third highest rates in the country, while auto insurers here charge the highest rates nationwide.

“Right now, they are cherry picking and that’s not fair to our Floridians. If they want to make a rate increase and do well by selling auto insurance,, they ought to have to sell property insurance too. It’s only fair to our people” said Crist.

The former Governor also said he would veto any legislation that would raise auto insurance rates. That puts him in agreement with the current governor, who vetoed a plan to end no fault insurance last year. The alternative was expected to initially raise rates for policy holders with minimum coverage.