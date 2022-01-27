Pending legislation would encourage state universities to voluntarily come up with plans to end hunger on college campuses. The measure would also create a grant program through the Department of Agriculture to finance better eating for students.

Students who appeared with the bills sponsors on the steps of the Capitol say food uncertainty is rampant, but often overlooked. Andres Cubillos is the President of the Public Interest Research Group on the FSU campus.

“Nationwide, thirty-four percent of students say they know someone who has dropped out of college because of the difficulties getting food. In a state as prosperous as Florida,, we cannot continue to allow that to happen” says Cubillos.

Nastassia Tazzy Janvier is the FSU Student Body President. She says no one should face being hundgry.

“No student should have to go home and be hungry. No student should have to think about where there next meal is going to come from”

Some ideas include texting students when there is left over food from on campus events, and providing vouchers at on campus food service facilities.

FSU currently has a food pantry, but students today said it is poorly located on the edge of campus in a high profile building. A grant would make it possible to put the pantry in a more convenient high traffic area.