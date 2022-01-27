Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Coverage on Television

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Report says FSU Building is Sick

January 27th, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda

Black mold and radon in a 1950’s era building at Florida State is the subject of a report by four faculty members of the College of Health and Human Sciences, which occupies the building. The 129 page report, first reported by Florida Politics, outlines issues with air quality, high radon levels, possible chemical exposure and a “cancer cluster” on the fourth floor of the building. The report says at least eight faculty or grad assistants who worked on the fourth floor have been diagnosed with cancer over the last ten years. A public records request for the report has been acknowledged by the University, but not yet delivered.  A request for an interview has so far gone unfulfilled.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com