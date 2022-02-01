Welcome to

Children’s Week at the Capitol

February 1st, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda

Brightly colored drawings cover the rotunda of the state Capitol and will for Children’s Week. There were also activities, games, and displays across the courtyard. Advocates say they are pushing for better children’s health care while also asking lawmakers to do something about the covid induced lack of available child care. Phyllis Kalifeh (Ka-Leaf-EE) says the lack of available facilities is hurting the recovery.

“We have classrooms that are empty. We have families that can’t access child care because they don’t have staffing to fill their classrooms. So it certainly does impact them and it means families can’t go back to work. So its an important issue, certainly.”

Children’s Week is an annual event to lobby for those who have needs but not means.

