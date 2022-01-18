Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Coverage on Television

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Joseph Addison
    "A man should always consider how much he has more than he wants."
  • E. M. Forster
    "We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us."
  • Martin Luther King, Jr.
    "The quality, not the longevity, of one's life is what is important."
  • Nicolas Chamfort
    "The most wasted day of all is that on which we have not laughed."

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

Florida Schools, Lead, and Drinking Water

January 18th, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda

Few Florida school districts test for lead in their schools drinking water. Some because they fear funds won’t be available to fix problems, but now Democrats in the state legislature say there is no need to test schools. They want to use 95 million the state has already received from the American Rescue Plan to equip every school with filters on drinking water, including adding bottle filling station. Sen. Gary Farmer calls the bill a no-brainer.

“Under this bill we would also include cafeteria drinking water sources, which must have a filter as well. They’ll have to maintain these filters to make sure lead concentration levels remain below one part per billion. The filters would have to be replaced  no less frequently than provided for in the manufacturers instructions” Farmer says.

David Cullen from the Sierra club told reporters there can be no tolerance for any levels of lead in a child’s drinking water.

“Even low levels of lead in the blood of children can result in behavioral and learning problems., lower IQ, and hyperactivity. Slowed growth. Hearing problems” says Cullen.

The legislation has yet to be scheduled for a hearing. Democrats are calling on parents to push for the legislation.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com