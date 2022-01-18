Few Florida school districts test for lead in their schools drinking water. Some because they fear funds won’t be available to fix problems, but now Democrats in the state legislature say there is no need to test schools. They want to use 95 million the state has already received from the American Rescue Plan to equip every school with filters on drinking water, including adding bottle filling station. Sen. Gary Farmer calls the bill a no-brainer.

“Under this bill we would also include cafeteria drinking water sources, which must have a filter as well. They’ll have to maintain these filters to make sure lead concentration levels remain below one part per billion. The filters would have to be replaced no less frequently than provided for in the manufacturers instructions” Farmer says.

David Cullen from the Sierra club told reporters there can be no tolerance for any levels of lead in a child’s drinking water.

“Even low levels of lead in the blood of children can result in behavioral and learning problems., lower IQ, and hyperactivity. Slowed growth. Hearing problems” says Cullen.

The legislation has yet to be scheduled for a hearing. Democrats are calling on parents to push for the legislation.