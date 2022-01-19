Welcome to

Jeff Vasilinda becomes the Vasilinda Family’s first published author!

K9’s for Warriors Saving Lifes

January 19th, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda

Meet Bobbi. She’s a four year old yellow law rescue dog, who through a program that has already helped seven thousand vets, also helped rescue veteran Becca Stephens. 

The program has a waiting list through 2026. K9’s for Warriors is seeking two point five million to quadruple its efforts to pair rescue animals with vets in need. Stephens tells us Bobbi saved her life.

“I was suffering with PTSD and opiate addiction, and she’s completely changed the way I feel about the world and about myself. I’m nearly four years sober now because of her and K9’s for warriors, and the support that has been given for K9’s for warriors.So, without there’sBobbi, there’s no doubt that I would not be here right now.”

All of the dogs paired with vets are rescue animals adopted from a shelter.

