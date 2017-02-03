Capitol News Service

Welcome to

Finding Legal Aid May Get Easier

February 3rd, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Legal aid services have never provided help to more than twenty percent of those in need, but since the recession, funding has dropped by 20 percent, Now as Mike Vasilinda tells us, solutions being discussed include a web portal and requiring third year law school students to do more.

Ten million Floridians qualify’s for free legal aid, but there ar only 408 legal aid lawyers statewide.  Donny MacKenzie, past President of the Florida Bar Foundation, says the math doesn’t work.

“That’s about one lawyer for eight thousand clients. You can’t do that” says MacKenzie.

For the last year a commission has been looking for solutions. It was created by Chief Justice Jeorge Labarga, who as a trial judge saw too many people who didn’t have a lawyer or a clue in his courtroom.

“It costs money in Florida to file for divorce. Its a big fee here” says the Chief Justice. “I think its over four hundred dollars, You and I can write a check for four hundred dollars, but a lot of people can’t, so they just stay married when they don’t want to be married.”

A study by the Florida Bar Foundation found that every dollar invested in legal aid provides seven dollars n benefits.

“When a victim of domestic violence gets the help she needs to move on, those around her get the benefit” adds MacKenzie.

A pilot program in Clay County, outside Jacksonville, asks questions and provides answers and help with needed forms online in two areas, Landlord tenant and divorce.

The pilot is being overseen by Jim Kowalski, CEO and President of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid.

legal aid00000013legal aid00000012“And so this is the digital doorway to the courthouse, tying together on line support have in place. tying together clinics and self help centers that the legal aids manage throughout the state” says Kowalski.

One idea gaining steam is to have third year law students do a lot less classroom work and a whole lot more legal aid.

The Bar and the Court are not asking for cash from the state yet. But for starters they are asking corporations and practicing lawyers to do more.

The Clay County study is also piloting what is being called “Low Bono”. It’s not free help, but lawyers charge just a dollar a minute. Florida is one of only three states that do not budget some dollars for legal aid.

Chief Justice Explains Senior Judge extension

February 3rd, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

legal aid00000008House leaders were livid when retiring Supreme Court Justice James E. Perry was given an appointment to finish working on the cases in the pipeline when the year ended and his mandatory retirement kicked in. House Speaker Richard Corcoran threatened a lawsuit. But Governor Rick Scott quickly appointed a replacement for Perry and Chief Justice Jorge Labarga shortened Perry’s extension until the end of January.

“I basically terminated Perry’s help on January 31. So I figured that now that we know we got a justice, thirty days should be enough time to finish what you are working on and get those out” says the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice says Perry worked without pay. He added the extended appointment is allowed in the Constitution and the last ten Chief Justices has issued similar orders extending Justices service until they are replaced.

Chief Justice dodges term limit question.

February 3rd, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

legal aid00000014

The Florida Supreme Court has been called the less equal branch of Government by one former governor and it is facing the ire of lawmakers upset over its redistricting rulings and its declaration the workers comp statute was unconstitutional. Lawmakers have responded with two plans. One limits appellate judges to two six year terms. the other would allow a two thirds vote of the legislature to overrule court decisions. Chief Justice Jorge Labarga was asked about both ideas at a morning news conference, but chose not to answer.

“You know, I’m a judge and I call balls and strikes. And I try to call them the best I can. that’s what I was trained to do  and I’m not in a position to answer those kinds of questions and I’ll leave it at that” says the Chief Justice.

Lawmakers may also try to change the courts rules during the upcoming Constitutional revision process. Any changes would require voter approval to amendment the constitution.

John Morgan sounds like a Gubernatorial candidate, but isn’t yet

February 2nd, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The man behind the successful Constitutional Amendment for medical marijuana was in the state Capitol today, where John Morgan is sounding more and more like a candidate for Governor.

John Morgan says he spent ten million passing the medical marijuana amendment. It got 71 percent of the vote.  And a successful trial lawyer, his name is plastered on buses and buildings. Now, there is a draft John Morgan for Governor movement. John Clark even brought buttons to the Capital City tiger Bay luncheon.

John Morgan00000003“He is a good strong man that we need for Florida” says Clark

Morgan himself is undecided. He talked about the negative personal attacks in the marijuana campaign as an eyeopener of what could come.

“Does this fit my success to significance, or is really just an ego trip that might destroy me in the end. Those are the things that I think about” says Morgan.

But it’s clear he has been thinking about the issues on which to run. At the top of the list, a higher minimum wage.

“People do not make enough money to survive” Morgan told the crowd.

Morgan calls the idea of private prisons misplaced, says he would end the war on teachers.and told the crowd to stop criticizing the President.

John Morgan00000009“We got to hope he succeeds, don’t we” asked Morgan.

He would also decriminalize marijuana.

“The war on drugs has failed. It’s a great failure.”

Morgan and Morgan spends 80 million dollars a year on advertising, and that means John Morgan doesn’t have to make a decision for another year or so.

And as he concluded an hour long speech, it was clear the highly political crowd was impressed “I think you could be a suburb Governor” said a Gwen Graham supporter.

Morgan says if he runs and wins, he would only serve one four year term, then go back to his life.  In addition to being a lawyer, Morgan owns stakes in hotels, a casino and more.

John Morgan00000010

Supreme Fight

February 1st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

 

The Florida Why Courts Matter Coalition is calling on Floridians to educate themselves on Donald trumps nominee for the US Supreme Court. The coalition wants Floridians to call on its two US Senators, Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio to thoroughly vet the judges record, which coalition member Damien Filer says is not one of inclusion.

Supreme Fight00000003

“He has a long record on the bench” says Filer. ”It’s a record of siding with Wall Street and Corporations against American workers. Its a record of siding with corporations against women’s rights to reproductive health care. It’s a record of siding with corporations against a clean environment, clean water and air. And those are the kind of values I think we should be looking to be reflected in terms of what American want in a Supreme Court, which really is there to be a check and balance on out political system.”

The coalition believes Neil Gorsuch’s nomination poses a threat to the rights of women, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and working families, but most elected Republicans in Florida are cheering the choice.Supreme Fight00000005

 

Another day, another Scott/Corcoran feud

February 1st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott is proposing spending 558 million more on public schools this coming year, but if the Governor gets his way, it’s not the state that would be putting the money up, but local taxpayers.

The assessed value of this home has grown in each of the last three years

From 117 to 121 to now 124 thousand.

And with each rise in value, property taxes have gone up.

The tax bill on the house, a hundred and twenty nine dollars higher than it was in 2014.

Statewide, the collective value of the taxes on increasing values is 558 million this year. Governor Rick Scott wants to use all of that money to increase school funding.

“When your house goes up in value, most of us like that” Scott says.

And while the amount of money being collected from property owners is higher, Scott says that isn’t a tax increase.

“If you change the rate, that’s tax increase. But if you spend more money this year because you happen to buy a boat you didn’t buy the year before, the state didn’t raise your taxes” says the Governor.

But House Speaker Richard corcoran doesn’t see it that way.

“He raises property taxes” says Corcoran.

Last year, the state used 420 million dollars to keep the amount of required property taxes being paid from going up. The House plans to do the same thing gain this year.

“I’ve said it a thousand times. The House will not raise taxes” Corcoran reiterated.

If the House wins this philosophical battle, all property owners win. It Scott prevails, businesses will see lower taxes on rent. Both sides agree there isn’t enough to do both.

The Governor supported last years reduction in property taxes and  even included the amount in his total two year tax reduction of a billion dollars.

Property Tax Fight00000006

Budget battle over incentives intensifies, could doom session

January 31st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott today proposed Florida spend 83.5 Billion dollars next year. He’s also seeking almost 700 million in tax cuts, but as Mike Vasilinda tells us, he focused most of his attention today on two items totaling just over 160 million dollars.

Rick Scott said it once,

“If we don’t fund Enterprise Florida and we don’t fund Visit Florida, we have to understand we’re going to lose opportunities for our families.” Scott was speaking at the annual AP Legislative planning meeting on the Capitol’s top floor.

He mentioned the need for continued incentives to lure businesses and tourists to Florida six times.

“This is important to you?” We asked.

“Yea, just think about what I ran on. I don’t think there’s any question  when I ran in 2010 I ran on jobs. this state was in trouble.”

The reason for the almost singular focus on incentives is because there is strong opposition to them from the House Speaker.

Budget Battle00000007Q:”If they’re not approved, whoever blocks them is going to cost people jobs.”

“Yeah, that;s just not true and there won’t be any incentives in the budget” says Richard Corcoran.

Democrats have now joined Republicans in opposing incentives in the House, and that unity is going to make it harder for the Governor to overcome their objection.”

House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz says the 160 million incentive package Scott wants could be better spent elsewhere.

“We have school funding that’s 50th. That’s why I say we have misplace priorities” says Cruz.Budget Battle00000006

The Senate is siding with the Governor, which could lead to a stalemate on the budget..something the House Speaker seemed to acknowledge tongue in cheek.

“I was going to show you a video” says Corcoran. “Two trains going in different directions, finally hitting each other and derailing. that could be how session ends.”

And while the final decision on the budget won’t be made for another three months, the train tracks are already rumbling.

State workforce pay raises on horizon

January 31st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott has proposed pay raises for Correctional officers and sworn police officers who work for the state. His budget released today also contains a one time bonus for state employees, who have not had a raise in about four years. the legislature has consistently said no to state workers. Scott says that needs to change.
“We have great state workers, and you really have thank people for what they do.  People who work for state government are on a mission and they try to do their job really well, so I think we need to pay them well.”

Florida’s workforce is among the smallest and least paid per capita in the nation.

State Pay Raises00000004

Scott backs Trump immigration order

January 31st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Although thousands protested President Trumps immigration order in major cities across the state, Governor Rick Scott told reporters that nobody should be surprised.

“I’m comfortable that we now have a President and head of Homeland Security that’s going to focus on the safety of Americans” says Scott. “ Look, there’s always a better way to present some…roll something out, but what I do care about, I care about the safety of the people in our state.”

The immigration efforts were also applauded by the state House Speaker. When asked, Senate President Joe Negron called the problem a federal issue but said the country must protect its borders.

Scientists say “Keep the Course” on Everglades projects

January 31st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

60 water policy experts and scientists delivered a letter to Governor Rick Scott today, urging him to continue on with projects already underway to restore the Everglades. The scientists are concerned a plan by the Senate President to buy 60 thousand acres south of Lake Okeechobee would disrupt the projects already under way. Henry Dean is the former Director of the South Florida Water Management District.

“They need to finish those jobs, reservoir,storm water treatment areas, a number of projects taken together  will provide probably another 6 hundred thousand acres get of storage that we need in South Florida” said Dean after delivering the letter to Scott’s receptionist.

US Sugar is opposed to selling its land to the state for the projects envisioned by the Senate President, and they are organizing local opposition to the land buy.

Teacher shortage looming, Scott offers some incentives

January 31st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott today proposed spending 58 million dollars to attract and retain teachers in Florida The state willed to hire six thousand or more new teachers next school year, depending on how many retire. Scott told reporters at his budget rollout that there will be bonuses for newly hired teachers.

“Teachers are key to preparing our future generations for great careers” says Scott.        “And we need to make investments to recruit and retain the best educators in our classrooms. This year we are proposing 58 million dollars for teacher recruitment and retention initiatives, including 15 million dollars to eliminate initial certification and renewal certification fees for teachers.”

The state is also expected to increase the amount it sends to private schools under the corporate scholarship program that allows companies to contribute to a private entity instead of paying a state corporate tax.

Senate President leaves law firm over potential conflict

January 31st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Days after Governor Rick Scott called on attorney lawmakers to cease employment with a  firm that lobbies the legislature, Senate President Joe Negron left his longtime firm. He says it was not because of the Governor;’s letter.  The Gunster Firm has US Sugar as one of its major clients. Negron is pushing a forced purchase of US Sugar land to use for Everglades restoration.

“When a bill was filed that could have a potential effect,  s significant effect on a client of the firm that I’m employed with, I thought in the abundance of caution, because this is such an important issued to me, the community and the state, I though in the abundance of caution, to avoid any problem, that it would be best for me to step away from my firm” said Negron at the AP meeting.

Florida has a citizen legislature and lawmakers are not allowed to vote on issues that have a direct benefit to their pocketbook. The House Speaker also works for a law firm, but says no bills are filed that would benefit his firms clients.

FSU President to students and faculty: Stay Home

January 30th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Following the President’s Executive order banning travelers from seven middle eastern countries, the President of Florida State University  is urging faculty, staff and students from these counties not travel abroad. And at least one student has already been affected.

FSU President John Thrasher posed this message on the University’s web site Sunday afternoon. In it he says the travel ban is causing confusion, uncertainty, disruption, and worry among students,

“Well, it’s a concern” says the FSU President. “Its a concern to international students, and people from other countries and faculty members and all that.”

The message was posted as several hundred people were marching to the Capitol

to protest the travel ban. Aamir Hassan was one of the protestors.

“We’re fearful” he said. “so we have to make plans to avoid worst case scenario.”

One of FSU’s biggest  concerns is the two thousand people who use the National High Magnetic Field Lab. They re worried they won’;t be able to come and go.

The ban could also disrupt studies at the Joint FSU/FAMU engineering School, where  Yuaus Akinona told us the ban that someone with a criminal record should be scrutinized, but:

“People who are schooling here from other countries, they can’t go home” says the Nigerian national.  “So, I don;t know, it didn’t go down well with me.”

FSU was still gathering date on how many students could be impacted, But President Thrasher says at least one student has been affected.

“Who apparently was traveling in January, and is stuck somewhere and can’t get back. it was a graduate student” says Thrasher.

Thrasher also says those students impacted are involved in vitally important work that enriches the university.

The FSU President says the order has caused more angst among faculty and students than any real travel delays yet, but it could impact travel for many during spring break.

Sports subsidies to be focus of legislative battle

January 27th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Subsidies to sports teams are under attack in the state Capitol. Begun as an effort to lure the Chicago White Sox to St. Pete in 1988, more than 400 million has gone to teams since then, but the former lawmaker who sponsored the subsidies say they have brought and kept teams here.

In 1988 St. Petersburg was going broke finishing a baseball stadium for a team it didn’t have. The White Sox were using the city as leverage for a new stadium at home. Then State Representative Pete Dunbar came up with the idea of offering a tax incentive to lured a team, but only if the team came and started collecting sales taxes.

“It didn’t cost you anything if they didn’t come. So, it was a Field of dreams” says Dunbar, invoking the theme of “if you build it, they will come.

The White Sox ultimately declined. But teams did come, putting Florida on the map for pro sports. Now the subsidies are under attack by House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

Sports Subsidies00000006“First of all, should we even be in that business” says Corcoran. “Secondly, do they work?”

The strong anti subsidy stance is putting the House at odds with the Senate, where Appropriations Chair Jack Latvala says the cash has brought and kept teams here.

“All that gets spent for the stadiums themselves is the incremental increase in the taxes that are collected at the facility from before the construction took place” Latvala told us.Sports Subsidies00000008

Ten years ago, the program was broadened to include spring training facilities and is credited with keeping teams we have from going to Arizona.

Dunbar says he supports a review of the cash outlays, but he believes they have given Florida Major League Status.

”We’ve got the Lombardi trophy here. The Stanley Cup has been won here” he says. Add a basketball championship and world Series title to the list.

The fight over these subsidies and other is shaping up to be one of the major battles of the coming legislative session.

Water Wars legal bills to be scrutinized

January 27th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida has spent almost a hundred million dollars over the last 16 years fighting Georgia and Alabama over water rights for the H2O that flows into the Apalachicola River. The fresh water is essential for oyster production and a healthy estuary for most game fish in the area. Legal fees spiked to 41 million over the last two years as a lawsuit intensified. Now House Speaker Richard Corcoran has appointed two members with expertise to go through the receipts with a fine tooth comb.

Sports Subsidies00000006“I think when you look and go through those bills, you’re going to find really fast that defending the rights of Floridians, yes, that’s an absolutely worthy expense” says Corcoran. “Spending a hundred million dollars in illegal fees, uh, we’re getting gouged, and that needs to be fixed.”

One of the law firms just hired the DEP official who authorized millions in legal fees for the firm before leaving the agency, prompting a proposed constitutional amendment to keep state officials from working for people they hired for at least six years.

 

