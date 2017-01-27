Capitol News Service

Welcome to

Sports subsidies to be focus of legislative battle

January 27th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Subsidies to sports teams are under attack in the state Capitol. Begun as an effort to lure the Chicago White Sox to St. Pete in 1988, more than 400 million has gone to teams since then, but the former lawmaker who sponsored the subsidies say they have brought and kept teams here.

In 1988 St. Petersburg was going broke finishing a baseball stadium for a team it didn’t have. The White Sox were using the city as leverage for a new stadium at home. Then State Representative Pete Dunbar came up with the idea of offering a tax incentive to lured a team, but only if the team came and started collecting sales taxes.

“It didn’t cost you anything if they didn’t come. So, it was a Field of dreams” says Dunbar, invoking the theme of “if you build it, they will come.

The White Sox ultimately declined. But teams did come, putting Florida on the map for pro sports. Now the subsidies are under attack by House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

Sports Subsidies00000006“First of all, should we even be in that business” says Corcoran. “Secondly, do they work?”

The strong anti subsidy stance is putting the House at odds with the Senate, where Appropriations Chair Jack Latvala says the cash has brought and kept teams here.

“All that gets spent for the stadiums themselves is the incremental increase in the taxes that are collected at the facility from before the construction took place” Latvala told us.Sports Subsidies00000008

Ten years ago, the program was broadened to include spring training facilities and is credited with keeping teams we have from going to Arizona.

Dunbar says he supports a review of the cash outlays, but he believes they have given Florida Major League Status.

”We’ve got the Lombardi trophy here. The Stanley Cup has been won here” he says. Add a basketball championship and world Series title to the list.

The fight over these subsidies and other is shaping up to be one of the major battles of the coming legislative session.

Water Wars legal bills to be scrutinized

January 27th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida has spent almost a hundred million dollars over the last 16 years fighting Georgia and Alabama over water rights for the H2O that flows into the Apalachicola River. The fresh water is essential for oyster production and a healthy estuary for most game fish in the area. Legal fees spiked to 41 million over the last two years as a lawsuit intensified. Now House Speaker Richard Corcoran has appointed two members with expertise to go through the receipts with a fine tooth comb.

Sports Subsidies00000006“I think when you look and go through those bills, you’re going to find really fast that defending the rights of Floridians, yes, that’s an absolutely worthy expense” says Corcoran. “Spending a hundred million dollars in illegal fees, uh, we’re getting gouged, and that needs to be fixed.”

One of the law firms just hired the DEP official who authorized millions in legal fees for the firm before leaving the agency, prompting a proposed constitutional amendment to keep state officials from working for people they hired for at least six years.

 

Voter fraud few and far between in Florida

January 26th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

President Donald Trump is calling for a national investigation into voter fraud, but officials say it isn’t happening here.

Florida Democrats were quick to pounce on the President’s tweet, pointing out that the investigation should start with Trumps own Chief Strategist, who was registered in both New York and Sarasota. After the posting, Steve Banyon’s name was quickly removed from voter rolls in Sarasota.

Voter Fraud00000008Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon followed with this letter, calling on the Secretary of State to investigate.

“What I realized is that if there were voting irregularities, than that would mean he didn’t win, and if that’s the case, maybe they need to investigate” says the Senate Democratic leader.

Voter Fraud00000006Reports of voter fraud are few and far between, and every complaint is investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Just over twenty million votes were cast in Florida over the last two cycles. 13 companies were received by the Department of Law Enforcement.

Elections Supervisors downplayed the potential before the election.

“It would be virtually impossible” said Ron Labasky, who represents all 67 Supervisors in the Capitol.

And they stand by their statements. Senate Ethics and Elections Chair Kathleen Passidomo says there are no plans to open an investigation.

“We haven’t seen anything. We haven’t been asked to investigate” says Passidome. “I think he’s talking about other states perhaps. I haven’t heard him speak about any voter fraud he’s identified in Florida.”

In a statement the Secretary of State’s spokesperson said they office is not aware of widespread voter fraud and safeguards are in place to prevent it.

And Governor Rick Scott, who is ultimately responsible for how elections are run in Florida, is saying only that he is glad we had record turnout and a smooth election in November.

Celebrity Podiatrist convicted in wife’s murder

January 26th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

It took a jury in the State Capitol just 90 minutes to convict a celebrity podiatrist of the murder of his wife. Samira Frasch was a French model found dead in her pool hours after her husband took the couples two children to a home in Panama City. Defense attorneys contended

she was killed after husband Adam Frasch left. The jury obviously did;’t buy that story.

Defense attorney Clyde Taylor was asked afterwards what he thought the verdict should have been.

“Not guilty”Not guilty” he responded.

“Based on what?” he was asked.

“She wasn’t in that pool for more than an hour. and even it was an hour, two hours or three hours, my client was in Panama City”

But prosecutor Georgia Cappleman says the pool changes everything.

“And it’s not an exact science, and all the experts agree that once cold water comes into play, it completely throws off their ability to determine the time of death.”

Adam Frasch was sentence to life in prison. It is unclear what will happen to the couples two young children.

Facebook Live suicide on lawmakers radar

January 26th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

nakiaselfie

The Department of Children and Families is in the process of producing a detailed report on their contacts with a 14 year old who has been in the foster care system and committed suicide over the weekend on Facebook live. The House  legislative committee overseeing the agency met today but did not discuss the case, but Chairwoman Gayle Harrell says the death is on their radar.

“This is something I have to see the CERT report and really ask the tough questions when we get that information back.  this is a major problem and we are going to continue to focus on child welfare” says Harrell.
The DCF website shows 23 children have died this year in Florida.

Democrats walk out of committee over invited speaker

January 26th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

A discussion on refugees and homeland security prompted several Florida House Democrats to walk out on one presenter today. Mark Krikorian is the director of the Center of Immigration Studies. Rep. Bobby DeBose called his organization a hate group.

WALKOUT00000005“He said very disparaging things about black people. He said very disparaging things about Latinos. He said very disparaging things about Jews” says DeBose. “And listen, I’m all about free speech and this guy is free to show up and fill out a card and speak, but the fact this guy was invited to talk about policy that’s going to shape this state and how we address these issues. It’s very disturbing to me.”

Committee Chair Gayle Harrell said the wished the Democrats would have listened to the Skype presentation.

“I’m as disappointed, I really have to say I was disappointed. I would have hoped they would have liked to hear and listen to a divergence of opinion, and ask those tough questions, challenge the speaker” said the Chairwom

Whiskey wall legislation clears first committee

January 26th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

A State Senate panel today approved a bill allowing big box stores like Walmart and Target to sell liquor inside the store instead of in a separate location. The vote came over the protests of traditional liquor stores who say the change will make booze more available to teens. Charles Bailes is the CEO of ABC Liquors.

“Kids don’t really buy alcohol as much as they steal it, and the more accessible it is the more its going to be stolen, and you don’;t have to look back far to look at the state of Washington and what happened there” say Bailes.

A teen in Washington drank a six pack before being arrested for shoplifting, Sponsor Anitere Flores says the same thing could happen in Florida now, and keeping liquor separate won’t change that.

“They have beer and wine in a big box store, and we’ll have liquor in a big box store. that’s all the bill does” says Flores. “It didn’t change anything about obtaining a liquor license,  so each individual store if they want to go out and start selling liquor, they’ll have to make their case before DBPR. The bill doesn’t change anything about that. It just says you don’t have to have in a separate store.”

Back to school sales tax holiday legislation filed

January 26th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Legislation was filed today to provide a ten day back to school sales tax holiday. tight revenue forced lawmakers to cut last years tax free days down to just one weekend, but sponsor Keith Perry of Gainesville says cuts elsewhere this year should leave cash for the ten day tax holiday.

“Families really look forward to this. Its a stressful time getting your kids ready to go to school and having to go out and buy all the supplies. It can be a fun time too, but they look forward to it and I’m glad to sponsor the bill this year on the Senate side and give thesis families an opportunity” says Perry.

Governor Rick Scott is also proposing a ten day back to school tax holiday as well as a tax holiday on hurricane supplies and a three day event for veterans.

Law enforcement seeks medical marijuana restrictions

January 25th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida’s police chiefs, sheriffs and the highway patrol spent the morning telling lawmakers about safeguards they would like to see in medical marijuana legislation. Those rules range from local zoning control to packaging to having access to who has been prescribed marijuana.

If you are stopped by police and they find pot that’s been prescribed to you legally, they want to verify that quickly. Today, the states major law enforcement organizations asked lawmakers to make sure they have access to who can consume legal marijuana. and they want restrictions on edibles.

Medical Marijuana00000005Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates was in Colorado when medical marijuana ramped up in 2009.

“Law enforcement wasn’t able to determine who was lawfully in possession of marijuana” he told lawmakers.

One suggestion was to require patients to carry a card identifying themselves. Another was to require medical marijuana be kept n the package it came in.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri drew a parallel to people caught driving high under the influence  of legally prescribed medications.

Medical Marijuana00000009“Just because you have a certification for medical marijuana, you still can’t drive under the influence” says the Sheriff.

Lawmakers also asked Andrew Freeman, a former Colorado official, about people showing up to work stoned.

“We did not get feedback from employers that that changed all that much” he said.

A bill already introduced would allow police to take blood samples if they think you’re driving stoned.

But patient advocates, like Jodi James from the Fl Cannabis Action Network call the idea of testing for pot intoxication unworkable.

If you are routinely using high levels of TCH, you blood level is going to be very high and your intoxication level is likely to be very low.”

Law enforcement also suggested limiting medical marijuana to just Florida residents, saying they want to prevent marijuana tourism.

Colorado officials also suggested Florida ramp up a marijuana education program for teens and young adults before medical marijuana becomes more widespread.

State rests case in celebrity murder trial

January 25th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The state rested its case today in the trial of a well know podiatrist. He’s on trial in the state Capitol for killing his wife, a former french model. Before resting, the state called a former cell mate, Dale Folsom, who spent months with Frasch in a jail cell. Folsom testified Frasch admitted hitting his wife with a gold club.

“And what happened after he hit her in the head with a golf club?” asked prosecutor Georgia Cappleman.

Folsom responded: “She feel and he said he checked on her a little bit later, realized what happened, saying he didn’t mean  to kill her. He was upset when he told me, but said he didn’t mean to kill her. Just happened and he got scared and ran. Through her in the pool and ran.”

Samira Frasch’s DNA was found on a golf club. Folsom has multiple convictions for cashing bad checks. defense attorneys say he reward for testifying was getting out of jail.

Push to end opioid abuse draws support

January 25th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

91 people die of heroin or opioid abuse every day in the US, ten of them in Florida. Officials call it an epidemic and are pushing lawmakers for more money for treatment. James Crutchfield, the chief of Manatee County Paramedicine told reporters the county is the epicenter of the epidemic.

“EMS has responded to heroin overdose twenty times last year. in our county, we’ve had a 670 percent increase in the use of Narcan since 2013, and last year alone we administered 2,504 doses of Narcan, costing well over two hundred thousand dollar for the county taxpayers” says the EMS chief.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says he office will keep arresting those dealing, but arresting users is a waste of time.

“It serves no purpose to jail the users. those are the people who need help, and we want to make sure they can get that help” says Gualtieri. “And through organizations like NOPE, Narcotics overdose Prevention Education, the other organizations, we want to make sure they get all the resources they need because that’s where we’re going to make a difference with this problem.”

Heroin now accounts for half of all drug deaths in Florida. Usage increased after the state dried up the pill mill market,

Whiskey and Wheaties battle is back

January 25th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

For the fourth year in a row, big chain stores like Walmart and Target want lawmakers to let them sell alcoholic beverages in the same stores as groceries and everything else. Currently, liquor must be sold in a separate walled location, usually right next door.  Julio Fuentes, the Chairman of the FL Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says the wall requirement puts retailers at a disadvantage.

“You can walk into any store right now, any store that sells alcohol, and purchase some, but obviously, the separation of the food and the liquor is out dated and that’s exactly what we want to do with this bill” says Fuentes.

Publix and most liquor only retailers oppose the change.

Fight over sugar land purchase heats up

January 25th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Calling themselves the guardians of the Glades, 20 African Americans living south of Lake Okeechobee came to the Capitol today to fight a plan to turn 60 thousand acres of sugar farmland into a water reservoir. The plan is the brainchild of the Senate President. He believes the water recharging area would prevent discharges that are harming water ways on both the east and west coast. But spokes person Tammy Jackson-Moore says the plan costs too many jobs.

“if the state is successful in purchasing this 60 thousand acres, we’re talking about the closure of yet another sugar mill in the Belgrade area.  that sugar mill employee 600 people. when we’re talking about 600 people, we’re talking about thousands of family members. we’re also talking about the potential local businesses going out of business because they don’t have people in the area to support those businesses” says Jackson.

Big sugar is also against being forced to sell the land. Dozens of others showed up at a committee hearing to push for the land purchases.

Guardian of the Glades 00000003

Legal costs soar in water war with Georgia

January 24th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

In the last three years, the State of Florida has spent 41 million dollars on outside legal fees fighting the state of Georgia over water and the lack of it flowing into Apalachicola Bay. Another six point two million was spent on expert witnesses.  The Department of Environmental Protection is asking for 17 million more, but lawmakers are balking.

Since 2001, Florida has spent 72 million dollars fighting Georgia and Alabama over the fresh water that flows from this damn north of Atlanta to the ouster beds in Apalachicola.

“It’s highly complex specialized litigation” says Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Legal Costs have skyrockets since 2015. that’s when the state filed a new lawsuit and the Attorney General opted to use outside law firms because of the cases complexities.

“And they are doing an excellent job” says the Attorney General, asking and answering “Are the fees astronomical? Absolutely, but this is money that is owed to them.”

The legal bills are being paid by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Water Cost00000010Senate Appropriations Chairman Jack Latvala (R-Clearwater) says the suit is important, but “Whether it has been properly monitored is the question.” Latvala believes it has not been properly monitored.

When asked,, Governor Rick Scott pointed out how important adequate fresh water is to the people who make their living on Apalachicola Bay.

“Unfortunately, the only way we’re going to get is resolved is going to the Supreme Court” says Scott. “It’s important to our state. The flow of water into our state is very important.”Water Cost00000009

Everyone here  says, yes, the payments were excessive, but no one is saying they weren’t necessary, and the question is, what happens next?”

House Budget Chairman Carlos Trujillo says lawmakers are still looking for an answer.

Q:”How did it get so out of hand“ we asked.

“We’re still in the process of figuring that out” says the budget chairman. Water Cost00000011

DEP has been asking for another 17 million dollars to fund the lawsuit for the rest of this year. right now, that is on hold.

Today was the deadline for the Florida and Georgia to submit proposals to a special master hearing the case for the US Supreme Court. The two states made their case in a weeklong hearing in December.

Fracking ban gets bi-partisan support

January 24th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

More than 70 cities and counties have already banned fracking. .Now, for the first time, a bi-partisan coalition of Republican and Democratic lawmakers are pushing the envelope, calling on an outright statewide ban on any time of fracking to extract oil and gas reserves. State Senator Dana Young of Tampa filed the legislation this morning.

“As a sixth generation Floridian and an avid outdoorsman, I believe we must act quickly and decisively to protect our fragile environment from incompatible practices.”

Co-Sponsor Sen. Keith Perry (R-Gainesville) told reporters to think of the future.

“What we do today is not for us, but for the next generation, and this kind of legislation protects the natural environment we all enjoy and we need to save that generators and that should be one of our top priorities” says Perry.

Florida is home to more class one springs than any other state. Sponsors also sited the need to protect Florida’s tourism industry from practices that harm the environment. The filing was applauded by most major environmental groups.

