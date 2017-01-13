Capitol News Service

Welcome to

College Presidents agree with Gov’s call for tuition and fee freeze

January 13th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The state’s 28 state and community college Presidents, meeting in Tallahassee, are embracing the Governor’s call to limit tuition and fees in the coming year. Governor Rick Scott called for a tuition freeze and for the first time, a freeze on fee increases, which are often tied to specific needs such as health care. Daytona  State College President Thomas LoBasso says the freeze helps fulfill the colleges mission of an education for all.

“Access is not just for an admissions policy it’s also can I afford  to go, so we support  an affordable higher education opportunity for citizens of our state” says LaBasso.

Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdaugh says lower fees have been a hallmark of the college system, but says the colleges would like to see some increase in state funding this year.

“We’ve held tuition and fees down, we frozen tuition and fees now for a number of years” says the TCC President. “We are proud of that, I’m proud of that as an institution, we’re proud of that as a system. We hope that we’ll get additional state funding to help us improve and continue to improve the quality of what we do for students.”

In addition to a tuition and fee freeze, the Governor is also calling for an end to the sales tax on textbooks.

Judicial term limits on Legislative agenda

January 12th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida could be the first state in the nation to have term limits for judges, if the House Speaker gets his way. Lawmakers face 8 year term limits, the Speaker wants to limit appellate judges to 12 years in office. Warren Husband, representing the Florida Bar, told house committee members looking into the idea that term limits of judges could result with less experience on the bench.

“And across the 64 appellate judge ships, almost 30% turned over on an ordinary course of business without term limits, so with term limits she was certainly expect that to increase probably significantly and the question is how does that impact the administration of justice going forward in the processing of cases” says Husband.

Florida first considered term limits for judges in 2016, but it did not pass. Statistics presented today suggest members of the judiciary server and average of 13 to 15 years, which is about as long as they could serve with term limits.

Lawmakers to tackle gaming compact for third year in a row

January 12th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

A state House committee spent two hours this morning listening to a state economist on the details of the state’s deal with the Seminole Tribe. A deal to allow blackjack and other so called banked card games ended in October 2015, and for two years running state lawmakers have been unable to agree on what to do next. Committee Chair Mike LaRosa likens the struggle to a football game with lots of unanswered questions.

“You know, it’s incredibly difficult.” says LaRosa. ”It’s like playing football not knowing who your opposition is, having nine players and not exactly having a play book, or knowing what the pages in the playbook are going to say. So, its difficult, but we’re out here to navigate it. We’re here to bring in folks we can talk to, give is as much information and detail as we can, and navigate as best as we possibly can, but time is always of the essence and we’ll hopefully get it done before session.”

Late last year, a Federal judge ruled the Seminole tribe could continue the card games because  the state may have over reached what games it allowed horse and dog tracks to offer

Business pushed Workers Comp reform after court rulings

January 12th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

After two court rulings last year gutting the state’s law on lawyers fees for injured workers, the Florida Chamber today made fixing the law as one of it’s top priorities for the coming 2017 legislative session. Chamber President Mark Wilson says there is a big price tag on the horizon if the law is not fixed.

“What we know is after the court case last year there’s a one and a half billion dollar tax increase on jobs in Florida” says the Chamber President. “We know that at the end of the day this is going to be a difficult issue, but we know that now is not the time to kill jobs by adding a one and a half billion dollar Worker’s Comp. tax on the backs of new job creation”

More than a dozen lawmaker took part in the news conference. The fee schedule for lawyers was thrown out after one lawyer ended up with payment averaging a dollar fifty an hour, because the law set limits on what attorneys could be paid. About half of the legal fees in workers comp cases go to lawyers fighting claims of injured workers.

VFW says it can help veterans suffering from PTSD

January 12th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Dozens of people attended a symposium this morning on recognizing the signs of PTSD in returning soldiers. The five signs to look out for include easy agitation, being withdrawn, depression, a feeling of betrayal, and substance abuse. VFW State legislative liaison Man Alvarez says it’s important for vets to know help is available.

“It is important that the veterans and veterans families know what help is out there and who they can go and talk to about it and each individual situation” says Alvarez.

It’s estimated that 22 vets committee suicide everyday, and a new study by the VFW says more Vietnam veterans have committee suicide than died in Southeast Asia..

Obamacare Repeal Efforts Applauded

January 12th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

State Senator Doug Broxson of Pensacola is applauding the U-S Senates quick action to repeal Obamacare. The Panhandle Senator says most people won’t notice the difference.

“I think it’s a mandate by the people:” says the Pensacola State Senator. Obamacare as it’s currently written and how it applies to the citizens of Florida is a disaster. I believe you’ll see the senate not deal with the medical portion of that,  they’ll still allow people to join and be covered. The millions of people that are already covered by it, that will not be interrupted. The parts that will be interrupted are the things that are affecting our businesses. Their inability to hire people for more then 30 hours a week and the restriction that is placed on the market place. Congress will deal with those things first and then I think over the next couple of years they will begin to unravel some of the mysteries inside the application and the implementation of what coverage are provided and can people afford the premiums and are the coverages limited that allows them to get the proper medical attention.”

Florida refused more than 50 billion dollars to increase coverage under the states Medicaid program. lawmakers continue to say they want to look for “Flordia based solutions”.

Medical marijuana on lawmakers radar

January 11th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Saying the voters have spoken on medical marijuana, A state house committee chairman spent two hours today going over changes to medical marijuana law with regulators and scientists, with of whom say more research is needed. Dr. Sue Sisley sited one study that found significant improvement in vets with PTSD.

“We documented a 75 percent reduction in PTSD severity in these military veterans which is very difficult to achieve. I can tell you, someone who has been treating military veterans for 20 years in my own practice, its very rare that I can ever achieve 75 relieve in these patients with traditional, standard medications” says Sisley.

Sisley’s statement was backed up by California veteran Roberto Pickering.

” I’m a 100 percent disabled veteran with PTSD. I was formally on 13 different pills that I was prescribed threw by the VA. I was suicidal at one point in my life their, because of that I believe, I only use cannabis in the evenings” says Pickering, who made the trip from California.

Lawmakers did not propose new legislation, but several raised questions over why patients needed to wait 90 days after seeing a doctor before a recommendation can be written. The state said it could work with a shorter timeline and expects new rules to be in place prior to the six month deadline set by Amendment 2.

House panel reviews Supreme Court death decisions

January 11th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

In December, the Supreme Court of Florida ruled that death row inmates sentenced before 2002 would not get a new hearing, while those given death afterwards would, even though all were sentenced under a sentenced under a law declared unconstitutional;. Law professor Michael Allen told the house committee reviewing the opinion that it made no sense whatsoever.

“The Florida Supreme Court’s decision to make the rule retroactive to some people but not others, finds absolutely no support in anything I’m aware of anywhere in the country says the law professor.

Prosecutors have opposed giving all death row inmates a second bite at the sentencing apple. State Attorney Brad King, who prosecutes cases in west central Florida says death is the only appropriate sentence for some crimes.

“Sometimes you can only know that difference if you’ve been a cop like me and been to scenes or been the state attorney and been to scenes, and see the hole that a little girl was buried in, after she was put in a plastic bag alive, after she was rapped and then she was buried and left to suffocate to death and then the question of the death penalty I think becomes a little more real” said an emotional King.

Last Thursday, the state’s high court issued an option saying no death cases can be prosecuted until lawmakers re-enact a unanimous jury requirement, but the court quickly withdrew the opinion, calling it premature.

Ride sharing legislation back again

January 11th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida remains without a statewide law regulating ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft. That’s because lawmakers haven’t agree for the last two years on insurance requirements and background checks. Today ride share champion Senator Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg says the stalemate has to end this year.

“We think tourists expect this type of access and with Florida being a state with 100 millions tourists, we better make sure we’re giving our tourists, your customers what they want and this bill focuses on insuring that we put our tourist at the highest priority and make sure that they have access when and where these services are offered” says the St. Petersburg Senator.

The legislation requires at least one hundred thousand dollars in death and bodily injury coverage and twenty five thousand in property damage. It allows multi policies to cover the vehicle, including an umbrella policy by the ride share company and the personal policy of the driver.

The fifteen page bill is the first ride sharing bill to be filed this year, but it is likely not the last. It does offer insurers the right not to cover ride share drivers or to seek additional premiums when they are on duty driving.

Democrats seek assault style rifle ban

January 10th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Assault style semi automatic rifles would be banned, gun buyers would face tougher background checks and it would be harder to sell a gun to another individual under legislation being introduced in the state capitol. State Senator Gary Farmer told reporters today the announcement was planned before Fridays airport shooting, but Farmer says grief being suffered there will go un-answered unless lawmakers act.

“These are small but important steps that if passed will move Florida to a place where our families can live, play and work, and yes, travel to an airport safely, and without fear of being gunned down, or someone bearing arms and lurking around the corner says Farmer.”

The legislation faces an uphill battle in a legislature generally considered more gun friendly than many other states.

Local government lobbying expenses under scrutiny

January 10th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Four dozen local governments are disclosing tens of thousands of dollars in lobbying contracts under a new house rule that requires the disclosure. House Speaker Richard Corcoran had tried to ban local governments from paying outside lobbyists, but was unsuccessful for now, so he settled on public disclosure of the contracts. Corcoran still believes the practice is a waste of taxpayer money.

“It’s ridiculous we shouldn’t have to pay you know after we’ve elected a group, we’ve elected a mayor, we’ve elected a county commission, we should have to pay now for them to hire a lobbyist to take more money out of our pockets” says Corcoran, who in addition says it’s the left pocket robbing the right.

“I think its fundamentally wrong that you have one government entity that reaches into our pockets, takes our money to pay a high paid lobbyist hundreds of thousands of dollars then to go to another governmental entity to have them take more money out of your pockets of your hard earned tax dollars. It doesn’t make sense.”

The complete list of local entities that have already disclosed their lobbying contracts and the contracts can be found at:

https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/LDPublicEntityContractDisclosure.aspx

House Speaker Corcoran supports open, campus, and airport carry

January 10th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

House Speaker Richard Corcoran says he strongly supports the end of gun free zones on colleges, airports and other places guns are prohibited. Lawmakers delayed a vote this afternoon on legislation that could have allowed the states one point six million concealed carry permit holders to carry on campuses and airports. Corcoran says its time to try something new.

“Why don’t we allow those people to lawfully carry their constitutional right in that zone and see what happens to violence in those areas” says Corcoran. “Let’s see what happens to violence on campuses when that takes place.  What you’re going to find what you could look at back at historical places at where there was guns allowed and no guns allowed, where there are states that have concealed weapons permits and those that don’t, you’ll see the gun violence tracks when you have a empowered Second Amendment violence goes down when you strip that constitutional amendment and take those rights away from people gun violence goes up.”

The legislation is expected to have it’s first vote in committee later this month.

Gun Lawsuit heard at First District Court of Appeal

January 10th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

A 2011 state law banning local governments from enacting any ordinances that place more severe restrictions on gun use than the state was on trial today in an appeals court. The Tallahassee City Commission refused to remove a ban on firing a gun in a park and was sued by Florida Carry and the Second Amendment Foundation. A trial court sided with Florida Carry, but Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum decided to fight for what he calls the principle of home rule.

“If a law like this is allowed to stand, if allows for the state legislature to penalize personally the elected officials duly elected by the citizens in their communities over a policy difference” say Gillum. “A different in public policy.  We believe that’s unjust and we believe that’s unfair. Today, we are also making the stand that it is unconstitutional.”

But Eric Friday of Florida Carry says the city can’t supersede state law because they disagree with it.

“It’s no different if the city wanted to go and make a rule that it wanted to paint pink lines instead of yellow lines in the middle of the roadway. We have a uniform traffic code, we have uniform firearms laws, and the city doesn’t get to do whatever they want just because they want to do it because they don’t like the law” Friday said after the hearing.

No matter which side prevails, an appeal to the state Supreme Court is likely.

House Speaker calls for new Visit Florida Board after contract dispute

January 10th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Visit Florida’s Board fired its CEO and named a new one today after an upheaval over a million dollar contract with rapper Pit Bull that likely violated state public records law. Outgoing President and CEO Will Seccombe will see a severance package of four hundred thousand dollars more. House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who spurred the ouster by demanding the Pit Bull contract details be made public, is now calling on the entire Visit Florida Board to be replaced.

‘They engaged in behavior of wrapping race ,cars paying for soccer team jerseys, paying Pit Bull a million dollars” says the House Speaker. “You’re talking $5 million give or take right there in there of taxpayer money that could go to roads kids and and and infrastructure. The reality is if that’s the case and  he engaged in that kind o behavior Not only should his behavior and his performance be called into question and whether he can stay on and as we have seen they already did that, but so should the board. The board should be replaced.”

The 31 member Visit Florida Board is made up of executives from the key tourism related businesses and is appointed by the Enterprise Florida Board in conjunction with the state Department of Economic Opportunity, which answers to the Governor.

Corcoran also says the House will try to set parameters for golden parachutes. “If he’s forced to resign because there was behavior or there was a job performance that was lacking . If that’s the case then that would be fired for cause he wouldn’t be entitled to that money.  If that’s not the case then they  should say something different. But regardless of the fact I can tell you and Tallahasee will address the issue of golden parachutes and try to put in the rein and parameters were these things cannot happen” say Corcoran (R-Pasco).

Concealed carry at airports on the table after Ft. Lauderdale shootings

January 9th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Legislation to allow concealed carry permit holders to carry in the baggage claim and other non secure areas of Florida airports was in the works long before Friday’s mass shooting in Ft. Lauderdale. But as Mike Vasilinda tells us, sponsors say the horrific event may help push the legislation into law.

Taking a gun into an airport in Florida is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail. Friday’s rampage in Ft. Lauderdale has given new life to an effort to allow guns in those non secure areas of airports says bill sponsor Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota).

“And the law didn’t prevent a suspect from coming in and shooting a bunch of people. The only thing that the law did was prevent law abiding citizens from defending themselves” says Steube.

The idea came before just one committee in early 2016. Sen. Wilton Simpson presented the bill on Feb 16, 2016, and told the committee “48 other states already allow this activity to happen” said Simpson. ”So that so Florida is obviously one that does not.”

The legislation cleared the committee on a three to two vote, despite opposition from all 19 of the states airports. But Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon believes the idea is doomed again this year.

“Too many guns leads to things like this, where someone who is mentally unstable can do this kind of thing.You know, I happen to disagree with people who believe that if someone had a gun and could have shot the man” says the Democratic leader.

The bill was supposed to come up on Tuesday in a Senate Committee, but when there were not enough votes to pass it, the sponsor cancelled the committee meeting.

airport-shooter00000004But second amendment advocates aren’t giving up. Sen. Dennis Baxley (R-Ocala) says he doesn’t know if the bill had passed last year if it would have made a difference, but “The face is no one in that area was armed to stop this man who was simply walking around shooting people.”

The sponsor expects the legislation to come up in late January.

While doubters say multiple guns will lead to confusion at a crime scene, sponsor Greg Steube says there is no evidence of armed citizens being confused by police at any crime scene in America where a concealed carry permit holder has shot a suspect.

